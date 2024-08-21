‘This is disappointing’: ‘LGBTQ Travel’ section is gone from Florida’s official tourism site

By Spencer Tracy

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The largest event for the LGBTQ+ community is months away in downtown Orlando.

Come Out With Pride is back this year for its 20th anniversary at Lake Eola Park.

The festival is taking place on Oct. 19 and brings in thousands of people each year.

Organizers say it also brings economic and cultural impact to Central Florida.

“Come Out With Pride is literally the largest single event that happens here in Orlando and in Orange County,” said Tatiana Quiroga, the executive director of Come Out With Pride.

But finding details about it on VisitFlorida.com is currently not an option. The LGBTQ+ travel section is gone with no explanation.

The section previously featured blog posts and videos related to the state’s gay-friendly beaches, Pride events and LGBTQ+ road trip ideas.

Quiroga said she recently reached out to Visit Florida a couple of weeks ago.

“They said it would be great to put Come Out With Pride on their website. So now a couple weeks later, to hear that the entire section has been taken down is sad. Unfortunately, it adds to everything that has been happening in our state,” Quiroga said.

Lawmakers created Visit Florida in 1996 as a public-private partnership. It is not a state agency, but it does receive state funding.

Quiroga believes this is another push to restrict LGBTQ+ history and expression in Florida.

“So, to know that folks can’t use Visit Florida as a resource to find information, it’s really sad and disappointing,” said she.

In recent years, LGTBQ+ issues have been a flashpoint with efforts to limit drag shows, trans athletes, and classroom discussions.

The focus on schools led to a now-resolved legal dispute between Gov. Ron Desantis and Disney.

But Quiroga says this latest change will not stop the community or future celebrations.

“We will always persevere and march on. This is who we are and what we do,” said she.

We called and sent emails to Visit Florida about this change.

We have yet to hear back.

The website continues to provide travel information for destinations specific to other minority groups, including Black and Hispanic travelers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.