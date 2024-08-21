Missouri City’s Fort Bend Ballot Set for Fall Elections: A Close Look at the Candidates

By Burt Levine

August 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the November 5th General Election approaches, Missouri City’s political landscape is set to heat up, with ten determined candidates vying for four crucial seats on the City Council. This vibrant and diverse suburb of Houston, known for its rapid growth and community spirit, is preparing for a lively election sea- son that will shape its future. Monica Riley: The Mountain Mover

Monica Riley, affectionately known as “Mountain Movin’ Monica,” is a force to be reckoned with. A lifelong res- ident of Missouri City, Riley’s dedication to her community is as deep-rooted as her love for her seven daughters. Her journey from a local school volunteer and business advocate to a city leader has been marked by a relentless commitment to improving public safety and fostering business growth in District A.

“Missouri City is growing at an unprecedented rate,” Riley remarked, high- lighting the importance of experienced leaders in this transformative period. “I’ve done the work to make Missouri City District A better, and the results speak for themselves.”

Riley’s tenure has been characterized by tangible progress, making her a formidable candidate for re-election. Her passion for her community, coupled with her extensive experience, positions her as a candidate who not only understands the needs of her constituents but has the proven ability to deliver.

Jeffrey Boney: A Lifelong Advocate

Jeffrey Boney, running for re-election in District B, is no stranger to Missouri City. A Texas Southern University graduate with deep roots in the area, Boney has dedicated his life to serving his community. His experience as a businessman and educator at Houston Community College has equipped him with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing Missouri City.

“As a son, husband, and father, I have a personal stake in the future of Missouri City,” Boney stated. “Every decision I make on the council is driven by a commitment to putting Missouri City first.”

Boney’s dedication to his community is evident in his long-standing involvement in local affairs, and his re-election campaign is built on a platform of continuity and continued progress.

Sam Chatriwala: The Engineer with a Vision

In District C, Sam Chatriwala stands out as a candidate with a clear vision for the future. A Texas A&M graduate with two engineering degrees, Chatriwala has serves on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission and the County Central Appraisal District Board. His extensive experience in both public and private sectors has given him the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of city governance.

“My family and I are committed to this city,” Chatriwala emphasized. “I am ready to bring my experience to the City Council, focusing on public safety, infrastructure, and responsible government spending.”

Chatriwala’s dedication to Missouri City is unwavering, and his campaign promises a thoughtful, measured approach to the challenges ahead.

Floyd Emery: A Pillar of the Community

Floyd Emery, seeking re-election in District D, is a familiar face in Missouri City’s Quail Valley community. His involvement in local affairs dates back to the 1990s, and his love for the city is evident in his long history of service. Emery’s campaign is rooted in a deep commitment to the future of Missouri City, where he envisions continued growth and prosperity.

“I love this City and the future we are building for Missouri City families,” Emery shared, reflecting his optimism for what lies ahead.

With Missouri City’s population nearing 80,000 and its demographics be- coming increasingly diverse, the upcoming election is more than just a contest of candidates—it’s a reflection of the city’s evolving identity.

Early Voting: Making Your Voice Heard

Missouri City’s residents will have the opportunity to shape their city’s future during the early voting period, which runs from Monday, October 21 to Friday, November 1. This is a critical time for voters to engage in the democratic process and ensure their voices are heard in the election that will define the next chapter of Missouri City’s story.

Houston Style Magazine readers, this election season, Missouri City is not just choosing leaders; it’s choosing a direction. With seasoned incumbents and passionate newcomers alike, the ballots will reflect the rich tapestry of Missouri City’s communi- ty. The stakes are high, and the future is bright—be sure to cast your vote.

