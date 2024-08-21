Millions of undocumented families could be protected under the new ‘Parole in Place’ program

By Leslie Duarte

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — President Biden’s executive order to protect spouses and stepchildren of United States citizens is now in effect. It aims to protect nearly half a million people without legal status.

The ‘Parole in Place’ program would allow qualifying undocumented immigrants to adjust their immigration status inside the United States without leaving their home country.

Before this program, undocumented people seeking lawful status were required to petition for their legal status outside of the country, and in many cases, people would be barred from the U.S. for years.

Supporters of this program say this will allow families with mixed immigration statuses to stay together.

“We know this is a significant portion of our community that lives here and our goal is to make sure that everybody can live freely and be safe,” said Katy Castagna United Way Monterey, President and CEO.

Santa Cruz County Immigration Project in Watsonville said they are offering free consultations to people who may qualify for the program.

