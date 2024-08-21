Man with autism uses popular golf Instagram account to raise money, spread awareness

By Jacob Wycoff

Click here for updates on this story

NORTHBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — For many, hitting the links means a fun afternoon of bogeys and birdies. For Charlie Bristow, the man behind the “Charlie’s Golfing Club” social media account, the game of golf is so much more.

Charlie was diagnosed with autism, and he’s in his 14th year of visiting golf courses around the country.

Recently, WBZ-TV caught up with him at Shining Rock Golf Club in Northbridge, one of the 85 courses he’ll visit this year.

Spreading autism awareness through golf

Charlie is using the game of golf to spread autism awareness through his popular Instagram handle – @CharliesGolfingClub. Over the years, the Bristow family has raised nearly $62,000 for autism charities.

The lessons learned on the fairways and greens have shaped Charlie into the person he is today.

“I think back to when Charlie wouldn’t look you in the eye, wouldn’t shake your hand,” his father Bill said. “I think back to those days. Just because of one thing – golf – and how good Charlie has gotten at it. It makes me proud.”

Charlie’s father doesn’t play with him, instead using his camera to document Charlie’s shots. Charlie is usually paired with at least one other golfer. In the beginning of his golf career, that would worry him, not knowing how to talk. But soon, just like his golf game grew, so did his communication skills.

“I’m able to make conversations. I’m able to talk to people. I’m able to enjoy life the way I would think,” Charlie said.

Golf for people with diverse abilities

Shining Rock Golf Club was an appropriate stop for Charlie. This course is home to the Rockstar Invitational, a 4-hole golf tournament for kids with special needs.

Shining Rock’s head golf pro Mike Stacy thought up the idea alongside another staff member. Shining Rock is now in their second year of holding this tournament.

Stacy also devotes a lot of time to teaching, hosting a weekly clinic for children with diverse abilities.

“It fills my heart. We’ve done doing this for three years. The kids have gotten so good. Some of the kids are so good. It’s incredible,” Stacy said.

Charlie even got an impromptu session with Stacy, helping him with his putting stroke.

As for any future goals, Charlie takes life one swing at a time, and one day, hopes to turn competitive.

Charlie added he wants to, “be in the U.S. Adaptative Open. That’s my one goal and I’m going to shoot for that.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.