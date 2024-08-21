Doctors urge booster shots as Oklahoma sees rise in COVID-19 cases

By Jason Burger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma’s COVID-19 positivity rate has risen above 22%, with doctors observing an upward trend in cases since July 1.

Dr. Krishna Vedala of the Norman Regional Health System says hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Oklahoma are not alarmingly high, but it is common for cases to trend upward during this time of year.

“I think about 70 cases a week, from what I can tell from the Oklahoma State Health Department website,” Vedala said. “We’ve definitely seen a rise in the rates since about July 1.”

Vedala notes a common pattern among those testing positive for COVID-19 at his clinic.

“One of the common patterns that we’ve seen in my clinic is people with travel history. If they’ve traveled out of state, when they come back, they’re testing positive for COVID,” Vedala said.

He encouraged people to get a booster shot, emphasizing the importance of maintaining immunity.

“What studies have shown is that they do provide immunity, but that immunity wanes the longer you go without a booster shot,” Vedala said.

Vedala also mentioned that the most common COVID-19 variant in Oklahoma right now is the omicron VA-2 variant, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could soon approve updated COVID-19 vaccines.

“I know there are some cases out there where people might say, ‘I still got the COVID despite the fact I got the shot.’ But these vaccines do help mitigate and improve your symptoms and help you heal quicker.”

