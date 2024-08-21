Apparent human remains found in Brooklyn Bridge Park

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — There’s been another grisly discovery in Brooklyn Bridge Park Wednesday morning.

Police officers found more apparent human remains in a bag there.

They’re looking into whether the apparent remains are linked to other remains that were found Monday near to the same area.

On Monday, police responded to a 911 call on the shoreline of the East River at Empire Fulton Ferry State Park. A Parks Enforcement Officer called police after spotting what appears to be a human skull and bones there.

Authorities are trying to identify the remains.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

