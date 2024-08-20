Shocking video shows Connecticut house collapse into floodwaters during Sunday’s historic storm

By Tony Aiello

OXFORD, Connecticut (WCBS/WLNY) — Incredible video captured the moment a house in Oxford collapsed on Sunday after its foundation was washed away by floodwater.

CBS News New York spoke with the owner on Tuesday.

“As long as I have him and he has me, what else can I say? We’ll rebuild,” Randi Marcucio said.

Marcucio said she adored living above the five mile brook, a favorite spot for son, Rhylee, to play. That is until Sunday’s storm turned the brook into an unstoppable wave of water.

Pieces of her property were swept away, the damage growing with each passing hour. And then on Monday morning there was a complete collapse.

“It’s hard to say what I’m feeling. I think I’m feeling a little bit of everything — the sadness for the loss and I’m also happy to see the community come together, not only for myself but for other people that have suffered through this, yeah,” Marcucio said.

The heroism of the Beacon Hose Company

At the Brookside Inn, flooding damage totals in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, but you can’t put a price on the heroism displayed there on Sunday. Volunteer firefighters from the Beacon Hose Company used a tower ladder to help rescue people stranded at the inn, as water rushed furiously below.

“They helped us get down. They were like are you guys, okay? They were great, knew what they were doing,” waitress Emma Lugo said.

Jody Williams was trapped in her home next to the Brookside. She was later seen on video on the ladder wearing a headlamp. A first responder rescued her dog, Gus.

“It was extremely scary. I’m afraid of heights, but, shockingly, when you’re so terrified anyways that was the least of my worries, as long as my dog was safe and I was safe,” Williams said.

Two days after the storm, police were still walking through the woods adjacent to the Little River, tagging vehicles that were swept away.

The power of flash flooding on display and the impacts will linger for years.

