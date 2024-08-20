Good Samaritan saves missing child involved in manhunt



By Nikki Hauser

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A massive manhunt in Lafayette ended with a missing one-year-old girl rescued by a good Samaritan.

Authorities say that little girl, Maybrie Like, is now safe. Her mother’s boyfriend is in police custody.

For Steven James, who intervened at the right time, it was simple.

“It was a kid. I’d do anything for a kid,” he said.

He first knew something was wrong Friday night. TBI put out an alert on a missing child, and police asked to search his property. James later learned this man, Gerald Blair, was on the run after a hit-and-run. The Macon County Sheriff says Blair ended up wrecking his car during the chase and took off with Maybrie into the woods near his house.

Saturday morning, thanks to a neighbor’s camera, James learned the two were by the creek just outside his home.

“I did hold him at gunpoint, just to kind of be threatening and take control of the situation,” James said about his next steps. “I did tell him, give me the baby. I don’t care what you do just give me the baby…actually, I think I was saying put the baby down and you walk back and I’ll get the baby.”

The two went back and forth until Blair finally surrendered.

“It was almost a feeling of relief, he knew it was over,” explained James, who added he and his wife stayed with the little girl until first responders arrived.

“You could tell that he cared. It was just a bad situation for her,” he said. “I’m glad I got to do that. Not because I wanted to be the one to do it; I’m just glad it turned out that way.”

Authorities report Blair had a seizure after handing over the child. He is now facing several charges including child abuse. DCS is also involved in the case.

