Big Sean Drops Electrifying New Video for “Yes” – A Must-Watch!

August 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — GRAMMY®-nominated and multi-platinum artist Big Sean is back with a bang, releasing the highly anticipated music video for his latest track, “Yes.” The video, which you can watch [HERE], showcases Sean’s dynamic energy and cements his place as one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

This release follows a string of recent hits, including “Together Forever,” produced by The Alchemist, and “On Up,” which dropped earlier this month. Big Sean is reminding everyone why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Big Sean’s recent viral On The Radar freestyle

