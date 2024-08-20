3 family members stabbed after coming to man’s aid during attack in apartment parking lot, police says

By Brandon Hamilton

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON (KTRK) — The suspects responsible for a stabbing that left four people injured on Houston’s westside overnight are still on the loose, according to police.

Officers said one man was being attacked, and when his family members tried to step in to stop it, they were attacked, too.

HPD officers were called to the parking lot of The Aubrey apartment complex on Crescent Park Drive, near Westheimer Road and South Kirkwood Road, around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said a group of men intentionally crashed their car into another man’s vehicle. Once the vehicle stopped, the group took the man out of his vehicle and started stabbing him, according to HPD.

Three family members of the man reportedly came out to try and help, and that’s when they were also stabbed.

The victims were able to get away and went to get help from a 24/7 emergency room about a mile away, HPD said. From there, they were transported to area hospitals.

“Their conditions are from serious to critical, and we have a couple also in stable condition. I don’t have ages at this time, and we’re still working on the details that led up to this incident,” Lt. Riley said.

At last check, no one had been arrested. HPD is asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.