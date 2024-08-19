Former flight attendant leaves Boston to start annual 9/11 remembrance journey

By Juli McDonald

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A former flight attendant left Boston Sunday on his fourth annual journey to honor the victims of 9/11, including several former coworkers who were killed.

Honoring his friends and coworkers

Paul Veneto began his Paulie’s Push journey on Boston Common, pushing his airline beverage cart to New York City. The beverage cart features pictures of the airline crews who were aboard the hijacked planes.

“I’ve never felt any more conviction about making sure these guys are recognized,” said Veneto.

Veneto flew into Logan Airport on United Airlines Flight 175 on Sept. 10, 2001. The next day, the plane hit the second tower at the World Trade Center. Veneto lost coworkers and friends in the attacks, heroes he describes as “the first first responders.”

“I knew when those buildings came down, the enormity of that scene, that people were going to forget what happened at the beginning of that day, which was these crew members were fighting those terrorists on those airplanes. They left families behind,” said Veneto.

Reaching Ground Zero by Sept. 11

For the next 24 days, he’ll walk more than 200 miles and plans to reach Ground Zero by Sept. 11.

“That’s the only reason I do it, is to make sure these crew members’ families hear it from all of us that we do recognize the heroics of their loved ones that stood up against terrorism that day,” said Veneto.

