Couple loses a couple hundred thousand dollars to fraudulent contractor

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Donna and Karl Reust hired Charles Wynne of C 1 Construction to build their Braman, Oklahoma home from the ground up.

The one-year agreement was signed in 2023.

Donna said she thought she had vetted the contractor thoroughly. She had gone to other agencies and the Better Business Bureau, which gave Wynne an A+ rating at the time.

Donna said Wynne began asking her for more money for lumber and other supplies.

After a few times of asking, Karl decided to contact the Kay County local sheriff.

“Once we told them what was going on, they started investigating it and what the sheriff’s deputy said it just basically blew up, we’re finding problems all over the place,” said Karl.

Donna said Wynne was supposed to be bonded and insured and when they tried recouping their funds, they learned this was not enough.

“What they need to be is contractual liability insurance included in that bonding insurance,” said Donna.

Karl said Wynne has since been arrested and faces three felony charges of fraud from home repairs and home building. Karl added this could land Wynne in jail for up to 30 years.

