Body of missing contractor found after explosion

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of a missing person Sunday morning near South Pass, Louisiana, after an explosion and fire Saturday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watch stand says they received a report of an explosion and a fire.

They say a contractor on a mud boat was working on a gas pipeline in the area and was reported missing. We are told that pipeline was from Whitney Oil and Gas.

The contractor has been identified as 40-year-old Joshua Nichols. He is originally from near Lake Charles. We are also told Nichols was a father of three.

The Coast Guard Station Venice boat crew and New Orleans aircrew were launched to search the area.

Nichols’ body was found around 10 a.m. Sunday near the explosion site.

