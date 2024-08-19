7-year-old child struck in head during drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A 7-year-old boy is being treated at a local hospital after he was struck in the head during a drive-by shooting at a home on Detroit’s east side Monday morning, police said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said approximately six shots were fired at the home near Fairmont Drive and Shakespeare Street at about 5 a.m. The child was sleeping in the front room when he was struck in the head by one of the bullets.

White said in the latest updates he received, the bullet was still lodged inside the child’s head, and he may need surgery.

There were 11 people inside the home at the time of the shooting, and eight of them were children.

Detroit police believe this is related to a conflict that one of the adults in the home was having with someone in the community, but they are investigating to confirm those details. They are also working to determine if this incident is gang-related, according to White.

When asked if authorities knew who inside the home was targeted in this shooting, he said they were working to determine that.

“Obviously not the child,” White said. “I mean we know that adults use guns to resolve conflict and putting child’s in danger is something that we’vee seen way too many times. And so we’re going to be vigilant as we continue to look for the person who is responsible for it.”

White says police will release information about the suspect vehicle and other details when it is available.

“These kids have absolutely nothing to do with adult conflict,” said White. “Kid was sleeping, and he was shot in his home, where he should be safe. I don’t know how that’s tough. I don’t know how that makes sense to anybody that calls themself an adult. So we’re going to do what we do well. We’re going to spend every moment we have trying to track these folks down and pray that this child makes it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.