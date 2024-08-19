1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting outside Kentucky courthouse; police in standoff with shooter

By Alex Suckow

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Officials are in a standoff with a man accused of shooting three people after a hearing at the Hardin County courthouse.

Elizabethtown police said officials have located Christopher Elder, 46, who they suspect is the shooter, and are working to get him into custody.

Police said all the people involved were at the courthouse Monday morning for some type of domestic hearing.

Police said Elder killed the woman he was dating, and injured two other people when he shot them “ambush” style in the parking lot after the hearing.

The injured victims, a male and a female, are related to the woman killed, police said.

After the shooting, Elder fled.

Officials said they followed him as he drove to far west Kentucky. As of noon, they were in the negotiation stage with him, police said.

Some area schools were put on “soft lockdown” as a result of the shooting.

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the incident, saying, in part, “Please join Britainy and me in praying for everyone affected by this senseless act of violence.”

