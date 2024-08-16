Parental consent law may prevent school nurses from performing basic functions without permission

By Chris Davis

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Parental permission is nothing new for school children. But would you feel the need to approve your child getting a Band-Aid from the school nurse? That could be one of the unintended consequences of a new state law dealing with parental consent.

Under that new law, parental consent is required for everything, except emergencies, involving a school nurse.

“We call them kind of routine schoolyard type things — maybe if you fall on the playground, maybe you bump into a door,” said Matthew Peters, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Health, which manages the school nursing program for MNPS. “In that case, we’re going to require parental consent.”

I was wondering why this bill sort of flew under the radar. I went back and checked our archives. It’s because right before this bill came up in the Tennessee House, members passed the controversial Arming Teachers Bill. Reaction to that bill spared protests in the gallery and on the floor.

Once things finally settled down, most of the debate centered around certain controversial medical topics like gender-affirming care.

“There are those who would fancy themself to be able to decide what’s best for my children outside of my purview,” said Rep. Jeremy Faison, House Caucus Chair and sponsor of the bill.

There is a way to still allow basic medical treatment, without a phone call. Parents would need to fill out a consent form from the school system.

“If you’re somebody especially that works during the day, maybe you’re not always available by phone, filling out that form is really going to speed things up. It’s going to free up your day a little bit, and it’s going to mean our nurses can jump in and help your students more efficiently,” said Peters.

But if parents don’t sign the form, and an accident happens, nurses can’t do anything unless they get verbal permission.

“We encourage everyone to fill out this consent form just because it means our nurses can respond to your student quicker,” he said.

The bill sponsors issued a joint statement earlier this week, defending their bill.

“Parents love and know their child best, and this new law puts parents – not the government or government employees – in charge of making sure their child’s physical, emotional and medical needs are met,” said Sen. Ferrell Haile and Rep. Jeremy Faison. “The new law ensures kids are getting necessary emergency medical treatment at school and parents’ decision-making is also being fully respected in non-emergency situations.”

Democrat Rep. Ronnie Glynn spoke against the new law.

“I believe that it’s ridiculous that a school nurse may have to wait to place a bandage on a bleeding cut. The new law also applies to children with chronic medical conditions like asthma. And also, to guidance counselors and school psychologists who provide mental health aid to our kids,” Glynn wrote in a statement. “It’s clear that this new law is overly broad and needs to include clarifying language.”

Last week, during a media availability, Gov. Bill Lee indicated he was open to changing the new law.

