One month later: Father mourns 7-year-old daughter drowned by mother

By Nikki Hauser

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A father is mourning his 7-year-old daughter Piper after she was drowned by her mother one month ago.

Police said Brandi Elliott admitted to killing her in Drakes Creek along a greenway in Hendersonville.

Now, her father, Jon Elliott, who stayed at home to raise Piper, hopes her memory lives on.

“I’m proud of the little girl I raised. I’m just sad she’s gone. I miss her,” he told us.

He said she was a big fan of music, fishing, dancing, Disney princesses, and anything with Gordon Ramsey. She was also very loving and affectionate, even winning the “best hugs award” at school.

“She was just 7 but she made so many people’s day and touched so many people’s lives,” he said.

A memorial left for Piper, near Sanders Ferry Road where she was lost, has grown every day since she’s been gone. Soon, community members hope to install a bench and plaque in her honor and name the nearby walkway “Piper’s Pathway”.

Her father says Piper’s funeral will be this Saturday.

Her mother, Brandi Elliott, remains in jail, charged with first-degree murder.

