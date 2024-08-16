New Jersey police department gives young boy Spider-Man gear following theft

By Nikki DeMentri

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (KYW) — Peter Parker famously says, “Anyone can wear the mask.”

In the case of a stolen wallet, South Jersey police officers are putting on the mask, and stepping up to save the day.

“I could see myself in him a little bit. I just wanted to put a smile on the young man’s face,” Willingboro Police officer Alan Allen said.

Jahmene “JJ” Cubbage showed off his new backpack Thursday evening. After pulling out a notebook, he shared why he loves it: Spider-Man – his favorite superhero – graced the cover.

“I like him because I like his colors on his suit,” Cubbage said.

Rewind to earlier this month, and JJ met a real-life superhero.

“Everybody was kind of stunned. They didn’t know what was going on,” Allen said.

Like any good superhero story – there’s a back story.

“You don’t see that too often – a bad situation being made positive,” JJ’s mom, Danika Thames-Cubbage, said.

This one happened a few weeks ago after Thames-Cubbage called 911 when someone broke into her car. JJ’s beloved Spider-Man wallet was taken out, emptied and thrown into a nearby bush.

Inside was just $3 and a couple of gift cards.

“He likes to get hashbrowns in the morning before school. So I usually just keep a few dollars and money in there,” Thames-Cubbage said.

Allen originally responded to the call, and then returned to the family’s home a few days later with some friends and a surprise.

Together – the department gifted the 8-year-old a backpack stuffed with Spider-Man things — a water bottle and Chick-fil-A gift card. In a video captured by Cubbage’s dad, the future third-grader hugged Allen.

“It caught us off guard that they came back to even think about him. That he was even a second thought. We were grateful. Very, very grateful,” Thames-Cubbage said.

As Spider-Man himself says, “With great power comes great responsibility.” Responsibility is something Allen says he doesn’t take lightly.

“I want the community to expect a positive outreach from police. We are here to help. I don’t want them to be fearful of police,” Allen said.

It’s certainly a moment these two won’t forget. One day, JJ said he too wants to be a superhero — following in Allen’s footsteps.

As for the case, the department said it remains active and open as detectives continue their investigation.

Willingboro Township police want to remind residents – “if they see something, say something” – and to always lock their car doors and homes.

Willingboro Township police also offer several programs for the community including alarm registration, security camera registration and vacation checks.

