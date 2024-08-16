Josh Hawley, Lucas Kunce clash at Missouri State Fair over lack of debates

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

SEDALIA, Missouri (KMBC) — Missouri’s U.S. Senate race took center stage at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast today, where incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and his Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce engaged in an unsanctioned verbal clash over debate formats.

Hawley approached his opponent during the state fair’s signature event.

Hawley proposed holding a debate across the street from the fairgrounds, but fair organizers did not permit any debates on the property.

“I just think it is sad that he is unwilling to debate,” Hawley said. “He’s been in his basement for two weeks. He’s spent the last two weeks insulting the Farm Bureau.”

Kunce, who has called for five debates organized by media outlets, including a televised debate on Fox News, fired back at Hawley’s accusations.

“The ridiculous thing here is we have a guy who can’t agree to five televised debates because he doesn’t want to answer to his record,” Kunce said.

As of now, Hawley has not confirmed whether he will accept Kunce’s debate proposals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.