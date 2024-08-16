Drug lab with 300,000 pills and machinery for making drugs found, police say



KCBS

By Marissa Wenzke

Click here for updates on this story

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A criminal investigation led detectives to what authorities describe as a “clandestine drug lab” in Fountain Valley, where they discovered 300,000 pills and equipment for manufacturing drugs, according to police.

Dozens of plastic bags filled with small orange pills, which police suspect are laced with fentanyl, were piled up at the building located in the 10600 block of Ellis Street, as seen in photos released by the Buena Park Police Department. Investigators discovered the location while executing a search warrant there, with warrants also served in Westminster and Buena Park.

The lab is connected to a 26-year-old Buena Park resident, according to police. There was also machinery used to make drugs found at the suspected lab, police said.

Hazmat investigators with the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Hazardous Materials Team responded and removed what police said were hazardous materials.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing. No other details have been released by authorities.

Those with information related to the investigation are encouraged to call Buena Park Police Department Sergeant Jon Shaddow at 714-562-3915.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.