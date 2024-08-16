5-year-old who survived crash finishes first week of kindergarten

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A 5-year-old Louisville boy who survived a horrific crash is improving and now thriving in kindergarten.

Elijah Dixon walked into Goldsmith Elementary on Thursday during his first full week of the new school year. His return to the classroom is a milestone.

“When I look over it and see how he came so far, I’m just amazed,” said Shawnetta Benjamin, Elijah’s mom. “It’s been a rollercoaster.”

WLKY covered the harrowing crash on Poplar Level Road in April that left Elijah and his mom injured and their reunion with heroic bystanders.

Since then, Elijah, whose injuries were the most severe, including a nearly severed arm, underwent ten surgeries, therapy, and a two-month hospital stay before coming home in June.

Though still in bandages, the 5-year-old’s spirit is not bound.

“When we go outside, he’s playing on the playground and interacting with other kids,” said Bridgett Martin, Elijah’s teacher. “He has no limitations in his mind.”

Learning to use his left arm until the right heals, Elijah is progressing every day. He’s also excited for his new friends and teacher, Ms. Martin, who is now part of his village of support.

“He is just very respectful, very sweet and he’s a leader in the class a lot of time,” Martin said. “It gives a sense of comfort when you know you have more people than just yourself loving on your kids, making them feel safe and comfortable, and teaching them.”

Elijah loves learning in school, but his experience is also teaching others a lesson.

“Kids are pretty resilient, but as adults it’s good to learn from them to be able to bounce back and see that there’s always going to be a positive in things,” Martin said.

Elijah’s road to recovery has been fueled by positivity, affirmations, family, and faith.

“I was praying, and the world was praying, but when he started praying, broke down and crying, I knew everything was going to be okay,” Benjamin said.

Shawnetta and Elijah stay in touch with Uncle Brian, or Brian Phillips, one of the Good Samaritans who helped during the crash.

This school year, Elijah has swapped out his favorite Paw Patrol characters for a Spider-Man backpack.

