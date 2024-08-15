These are the safest and most reliable used cars to buy for teens

By Pat Foran

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.

Some of these features include blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning.

Jacky Ferrara’s son Dylan is learning to drive, and she feels that choosing the right car is key to his safety.

“Safety features such as the automatic braking system and blind spot detectors, are there to make sure that not only he is safe but everybody else on the roads as well,” said Ferrara.

Dylan Ferrara said he is looking forward to getting in the driver’s seat.

“A good car for me would be something that is reliable, has safety features and is a comfortable drive,” he said.

According to Consumer Reports (CR), teenagers are among the riskiest drivers, with crash rates almost four times those of drivers 20 years and older.

“Because young drivers are at such high risk, buy a car with as much safety as the budget allows,” said Jennifer Stockburger, an auto expert with Consumer Reports (CR).

Many of the newer safety options have been around for five years or more, so even if you buy a used car, you will likely still get some features.

CR and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety identified used cars for around $20,000 that are considered safe and reliable, including the Honda Civic Sedan or Hatchback 2021 or newer, the Toyota Corolla 2017 or newer and the Hyundai Tucson 2020 or newer. Another safe and reliable choice for teenagers is the Mazda 3 years 2021-22.

“Luckily, cars continue to get safer, and prices on the new and used market have stabilized. So, we’ve been able to point families to even better options this year,” said Stockburger.

Researchers say proven safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot detection are worth considering.

“A teen driver’s first vehicle should be a balance, not too small, not too big, and definitely not too fast,” said Stockburger.

As Jacky Ferrara did with her son, parents should also speak with their teenagers about road safety before they get behind the wheel.

“Telling him to be making sure we are focused on the road, limiting the distractions, such as music and the amount of people in the car,” said Jacky Ferrara.

Keep in mind adding a young driver to your car insurance will cause your premiums to go up so if you’re buying a vehicle check with your insurance company first as different cars come with different rates.

