Ring camera catches “fake” Amazon driver accused of stealing package

By Alyssa Dzikowski

DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A Miami man was arrested and is facing charges after he was seen on video dressed as an Amazon driver allegedly stealing a package from outside a Deerfield Beach home on Tuesday.

According to a police report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Stanly Sabino Pimentel was wearing an Amazon vest, holding a box in one hand and a phone in the other.

BSO said they were able to find Pimentel with the alleged stolen items as well as an iPhone 15 Pro in his car.

Pimentel is believed to have been involved in a previous residential burglary in Parkland, BSO said.

Pimentel is facing several charges, including residential burglary, grand theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a second-degree felony and tag obstruction.

