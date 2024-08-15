Relative intervenes, fatally shoots man to prevent strangulation

By Doug Myers

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — A man who was strangling the mother of his child was fatally shot late Tuesday by a relative who intervened, police said Thursday.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Forest Hollow Lane.

According to Arlington police, the deceased 30-year-old man and the woman had a history of domestic violence. The woman who reported the incident said the man had been shot by “one of her relatives,” police said.

In addition to trying to stop the man from strangling the woman, the suspected shooter told authorities he intervened to protect himself.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police say no arrests have been made and the case has been referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for additional review.

The deceased man will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after the notification of next of kin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.