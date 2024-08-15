Man shot his father following argument over ‘stinky feet,’ police say

By Jake Anderson

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KETV) — An eastern Iowa man is accused of shooting his father after an argument about his stinky feet.

David Carpenter was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Burlington on Sunday, according to KCCI, our sister station in Des Moines.

David called police and told them he shot his father, identified as William Carpenter, in the face, according to court documents.

KCCI reported that police talked to William in the hospital, and he told officers that the argument started over David’s stinky feet.

David also faces a child endangerment charge since two children were in the home at the time of the shooting, KCCI reported.

