Global Fest fashion show to showcase designs from many nations

By Anna Alejo

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — This weekend food, music, art and fashion from around the world will be on display at Global Fest.

Aurora’s signature event showcases the city’s many cultures. We got a preview of some of the folkloric attire that will be part of the fashion show.

Your Aurora reporter Kelly Werthmann will be announcing the fashion event.

Beautiful dresses representing Mexico, Guatemala and many other nations will be on display. Many created by local fashion designers.

The fashion show takes place Saturday at 1pm on the main stage.

“All America, Korea, Taiwan, China, everybody come. I love it because it’s a family time for everybody,” said fashion designer Francesca Flores.

CBS Colorado is excited to sponsor Aurora’s Global Fest. Your Aurora reporters Werthmann, Michael Abeyta and Tori Mason will all be present.

Global Fest takes place at the Aurora Municipal Center this Saturday August 17 from 11AM TO 6PM.

