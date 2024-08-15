Boat crashes into Holland pier, throws teen into Lake Michigan

By Chris Bovia

HOLLAND, Michigan (WXMI) — A boat is stuck on the Holland south pier Thursday morning after crashing into it and throwing a teen-aged passenger into the rocky waters.

Ottawa County Deputies tell FOX 17 it happened around 10:15 Wednesday night— a 69-year-old Holland man was driving with three passengers; 18- 19-, and 22-year-old women, also from Holland when it happened.

The crash sent the 18-year-old into the rocks surrounding the pier, leaving her with serious— though not life-threatening— injuries, say police.

She was rescued by another passenger and taken to the hospital after responders from the Park Township Fire Department and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.

The 26′ boat was 75yds east of the navigational beacon when it happened. We’re told that beacon was operational at the time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

