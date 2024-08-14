Sylvester Turner: The Torchbearer of Sheila Jackson Lee’s Legacy

By Burt Levine

August 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a momentous decision that echoes the profound respect and admiration held for US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, former Houston Mayor and seasoned Texas lawmaker Sylvester Turner was chosen to carry forward her legacy. By a narrow margin of 41-37, Turner was selected by elected Precinct Chairs to be the Democratic Party nominee for Congressional District 18, securing his place on the ballot for the upcoming Tuesday, November 5 General Election.

Addressing a packed auditorium at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Turner acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead. “I can’t replace Congresswoman Jackson Lee, but I certainly can serve and honor her, and that is what I intend to do,” he declared to resounding applause from the hundreds of supporters in attendance. Turner, known for his humility and dedication, pledged to mentor the younger generation within the district, ensuring that they are equipped to succeed him in the future. True to his word, he also committed to serving no more than two two-year terms in Congress.

Turner, 69, has faced criticism for his decision to run, given his recent recovery from cancer, the same illness that claimed Jackson Lee’s life. However, with characteristic resilience, Turner dismissed the concerns, stating, “I’ve overcome cancer, and just because you’ve had cancer doesn’t mean your life has ended. It doesn’t mean an end to your working and contributing to the greater good.”

Having lived his entire life in Acres Homes, Turner’s roots run deep in the community he now seeks to represent on a national stage. He often recalls his humble beginnings, taking the 44 Bus as a young boy before rising to become the president of his class at the University of Houston and later graduating from Harvard Law School. His mother, who worked as a maid at the Rice Hotel, raised him and his nine siblings, many of whom have faced their own health battles, including cancer. This personal connection fuels Turner’s passion for healthcare reform.

“I received the best treatment at MD Anderson, the best in the world, but others don’t have that privilege. I’ll fight for the Affordable Care Act and the thousands of Houstonians who lack access to quality healthcare. This isn’t political for me. It’s personal,” he emphasized, striking a chord with those who have long struggled with inadequate healthcare.

Economic development also ranks high on Turner’s agenda, drawing on his experience as mayor when he helped attract businesses to every corner of the 18th district. He has also voiced his commitment to seeing Houston ISD regain its independence from state control, a pressing issue for many within the district.

“I’m not the youngest candidate, but experience matters,” Turner remarked, contrasting himself with his younger opponent, who is 42 years old. Turner’s opponent, who served one term at large on city council, opted not to seek re-election, choosing instead to run for the U.S. Senate. After coming in sixth in the Democratic Primary, she set her sights on the mayoral race before eventually running against Jackson Lee for Congress, only to be defeated in the March 5 primary by a 60-40 percent margin.

The selection process earlier in the evening also saw votes cast for other notable candidates. Houston City Council Member Dr. Letitia Plummer, who succeeded Turner’s opponent in winning the at-large Pos. 4 seat on the council, received five votes. Texas State Rep. Christina Morales garnered three votes, and Texas State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, who narrowly lost a Democratic Primary run-off for the Texas State Senate by just 60 votes on May 28, received two votes.

Houston Style Magazine readers, as the election approaches, Turner’s campaign is poised to build on the strong foundation laid by Congresswoman Jackson Lee, with a focus on healthcare, economic development, and education. His decades of experience, deep-rooted connection to the community, and unwavering commitment to public service make him a formidable candidate to carry forward the legacy of one of Houston’s most beloved leaders.

