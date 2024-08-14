Sex offender linked to multiple states, crimes arrested with teenage girl, sheriff’s say

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — An observant Sacramento County jewelry store clerk helped deputies arrest a sex offender linked to multiple states and crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

In February, officials said 44-year-old Scott Bartholomew Prange was shopping for a “promise ring” with a 15-year-old girl in Rancho Cordova. The clerk felt Prange’s behavior was suspicious and contacted the dispatch center.

The sheriff’s office said Prange was detained in the store’s parking lot.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Amar Gandhi said deputies found Prange was a tier-3 sex offender, the highest risk category for the most serious sex crimes. He had multiple prior arrests for absconding from parole, including fleeing the state and multiple arrests for being in possession of child pornography.

“Since then they’ve just uncovered so many other potential victims,” Gandhi said.

Officials said Prange was found to have thousands of videos depicting child pornography. After further investigation, detectives uncovered videos Prange produced himself showing sexual abuse of children, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said Prange was in communication with multiple children across California, including in Sacramento, Merced, Placer and San Luis Obispo counties. Another child victim was identified in the state of Georgia.

Officials said Prange is believed to have stayed with numerous families and to have had access to multiple children in Sacramento, Placer and Butte counties. He also had ties to Jefferson County in Kentucky, Snohomish County in Washington and Ingham County in Michigan.

“Detectives are now at that point where they know there are more victims. There’s videos of these victims there. Now we’re just working on getting them identified,” said Gandhi.

Prange faces 10 different charges pertaining to the sexual abuse of children.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is ineligible for bail.

“We just want to make sure he’s held accountable for anything and everything he’s responsible for,” said Gandhi.

Sacramento County deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any possible victims that Prange may have contacted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.