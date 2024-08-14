N.J. family says woman was “harmless” when she was killed by police. Now, they’re demanding answers.

By Naveen Dhaliwal

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WCBS) — A New Jersey family is demanding answers after a young woman was shot and killed by police at a Fort Lee apartment building in July.

An attorney for Victoria Lee’s family said the 25-year-old, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was having a medical episode on July 28 when her brother called 911.

“Her brother, Chris, made two phone calls to 911 requesting an ambulance, emphasizing her mental state and the presence of a small pocket knife she used for opening packages,” attorney Henry Cho said at a press conference Tuesday.

Lee’s mother was also in the apartment at the time.

Five officers arrived to the Main Street apartment. After not being able to gain entry, one of them broke open the apartment door. The attorney general’s office said Lee approached the officer, and that’s when he shot her once in the chest, killing her.

Family says Victoria Lee was not holding knife when officers shot her

Her family said Lee had dropped the knife before the officer entered the apartment.

“The police responded aggressively and forcibly entered the apartment and fatally shot Victoria, who was holding a plastic water jar at the time. She was harmless,” Cho said.

The family’s attorney said the AG’s office has agreed for them to review the body cam video on Friday, but they say no matter what it shows, there was no reason for the officer to fire his gun.

“The family is deeply concerned about the police’s unnecessary use of lethal force, in this case, a weapon that is a gun,” Cho said.

“This tragedy underscored the urgent need to improve police training and response protocols for dealing with individuals facing mental health issues,” said Adrian Lee, president of the Korean-American Association of New Jersey.

“Victoria was a beloved individual with a bright future, and her loss is immeasurable. The Lee family is committed to seeking justice and ensuring the full truth of this tragic event is revealed,” Cho said.

A rally calling for justice for Lee is expected to be held Thursday.

