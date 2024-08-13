Semi carrying manure catches fire after being hit by semi carrying molasses

By Web Staff

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

A 26-year-old male from Wendell and a juvenile passenger were traveling in a 1998 Freightliner semi-truck loaded with manure, eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 180. A 49-year-old male from Clovis, California, traveling in a 2013 Freightliner semi-truck, struck the rear of the 1998 Freightliner.

The 2013 Freightliner was loaded with 48,000 pounds of cane molasses and lost about 1,000 pounds due to the collision. The 1998 Freightliner came to rest in the center median and caught on fire.

The driver of the 2013 Freightliner was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the 1998 Freightliner and the juvenile passenger were not wearing their seat belt and were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

The left lane eastbound of I84 was blocked for approximately four and half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, First Segregation Fire, Rock Creek QRU, and Idaho Transportation Department

This incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

