Inmate dead following medical incident at jail

By Aubry Killion

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLES PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Around 2:26 a.m. Sunday, inmates at the jail told officers over the intercom that Kris Pfister, 37, was having a medical emergency in the bathroom of a dorm.

Deputies entered the dorm and found him sitting on a toilet, unresponsive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a nurse tried life-saving measures, including CPR.

CPR was administered to Pfister until he was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling around 2:52 a.m.

Pfister was airlifted to University Medical Center, where he died 12 hours later, according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage showed Pfister get out of his bunk, put on his shoes and walk to the bathroom four minutes before the medical incident was reported.

Pfister had been in custody on several charges, including felonies, since Aug. 2, 2024.

An autopsy was conducted by the Jefferson Parish coroner, where a preliminary cause of death was determined to be caused by multiple bleeding ulcers.

The sheriff’s office said the autopsy results are incomplete and toxicology results are still pending.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pfister did not report having a medical condition to jail staff.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.