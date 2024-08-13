Dumb Double Dippin’ Darryl Dupes Debacle: How a Harris County Scammer Created a 2022 Election Disaster

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a saga that could be mistaken for a dark comedy, Harris County finds itself at the center of a scandal involving a county employee who managed to single-handedly botch the 2022 election. The culprit? Darryl Blackburn, now infamously known as “Dumb Double Dippin’ Darryl,” whose astounding negligence and greed have left a stain on Harris County’s electoral process.

The Double Life of Darryl Blackburn Darryl Blackburn, a data analyst at the now-abolished Harris County Elections Administrator’s office, took the term “double-dipping” to a new level. Blackburn wasn’t just collecting a paycheck from the county; he was also raking in big bucks from a second full-time job in the energy sector. All the while, he was supposed to be ensuring that Harris County’s elections were conducted smoothly. Instead, his sloppy work led to an Election Day disaster, where polling locations across the county ran out of ballot paper, leaving voters disenfranchised. District Attorney Kim Ogg, in a biting critique, revealed that Blackburn’s crime wasn’t a grand conspiracy but rather a case of extreme laziness. Instead of carefully allocating ballot paper, he divided the total number of polling locations by the amount of paper he had, resulting in a haphazard and inadequate distribution.

Greed and Consequence Blackburn’s audacious double life lasted for 15 months, during which he pocketed over $93,000 from the county and more than $250,000 from his second job. To add insult to injury, he even took paternity leave from his county role, collecting benefits while still earning from both jobs. This blatant exploitation of public resources came to light only after the election debacle, sparking an investigation by the Texas Rangers. The fallout was swift and severe. Blackburn now faces multiple felony charges, including theft by a public official and tampering with government documents, with the potential for up to 20 years in prison. But the damage he caused goes beyond legal repercussions—it has shaken the very foundation of trust in Harris County’s election system.

A System in Crisis The scandal didn’t stop at Blackburn. The broader implications of his actions led to the dissolution of the Harris County Elections Administrator’s office by the Texas legislature, a move that was hotly contested by Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. The responsibility for elections has since returned to County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth and County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett, who now bear the burden of restoring public confidence. In the wake of the scandal, Hudspeth was quick to reassure the public that her office was not involved in the mismanagement that occurred during the 2022 elections. She emphasized that under her leadership, the county has successfully conducted multiple elections with transparency and integrity.

The Road to Redemption The “Dumb Double Dippin’ Darryl Dupes Debacle” serves as a stark reminder of the importance of diligence, transparency, and accountability in public service. The damage caused by Blackburn’s actions is not easily undone, but Harris County is determined to rebuild and restore faith in its electoral process. Houston Style Magazine readers, as the community moves forward, the lessons learned from this debacle must guide future actions to ensure that such a catastrophic failure never occurs again. For Harris County, the path to redemption is clear: it will require a steadfast commitment to integrity and an unwavering dedication to serving the public with the honesty and care they deserve.

