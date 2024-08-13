Beloved state fair food stand calls it quits after 40 years

By Beau Bowman

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — This year marked the end of an era, as a spot that had been occupied for decades at the Iowa State Fairgrounds has a new vendor.

The beloved Crescenti’s stand, operated by the Vosler family of Des Moines, has closed its doors.

For 40 years, the Voslers have served up warm, fried bread sandwiches. Their stand was a staple, a place where countless memories were made. However, the family decided it was time to retire, and the absence was keenly felt by all who had loved their food.

Bea Vosler was the chief dough maker, and the Italian bread they served was inspired by Barry’s grandmother. She would bake homemade bread and fry the leftover dough for her grandkids, coining it “Crescenti’s.” Barry vividly recalled his grandmother’s words: “It’s a crescendo, the bread rises like a crescendo,” she would say, explaining the name.

Their history was documented in scrapbooks, but no photograph could capture the warmth and love they received from their stand. The memories, connections, and shared smiles were irreplaceable. Over time, the physical toll of kneading dough all day and every day at the fair became too much for Barry and Bea. Despite knowing Barry was ready to retire years earlier, Bea found it difficult to say goodbye until the final year when she knew it was time to let go.

“I knew my husband was ready to go years before that, I just couldn’t say now. Until the last year it was like now,” she said in their home in the Easter Lake neighborhood of Des Moines.

Although the decision to close was tough, the Voslers are left with a profound sense of accomplishment. Barry reflected, knowing that all their grueling work had been worth it as they offered a piece of their family’s story, always served best deep-fried.

“I was just taken back by the fact that people would wait 35 to 40 minutes for Crescenti’s. I am not that patient. How can people… but you know, it made us feel good,” he said.

The Vosler’s say they’re proud their spot was taken by another locally owned business, Dairy Zone, whose main shop is just a few blocks west of the fairgrounds on University Avenue.

