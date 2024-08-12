The U.S. Forest Service’s mascot celebrates it’s 80th year: Sabino Canyon celebrates Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday

By Alex Dowd

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Smokey Bear — a mascot that was inspired by the true story of a black bear who was rescued from the top of a tree after a forest fire in New Mexico — became a national symbol for wildfire safety in America.

On Aug. 9, a U.S. Forest Service character that the bear inspired turned 80 years old.

The Sabino Canyon Visitor Center threw a party the next day, drawing in both adults and their kids from across Tucson to celebrate the mascot’s 80th birthday.

Amanda Adams, Partnership Coordinator for the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado Nation Forest, says is important to start teaching early.

“The quicker you ingrain these ideals in our children,” she said.”The more likely they are to stick with them.”

She says that Smokey’s story sticks with them.

“They get really sad about this little bear that lost his home, and his playground, and was hurt and injured,” she said. “That really resonates with kids. They are empathetic, and they want to help protect other wildlife and other bears.”

Luckily, Adams says this year is actually looking better than the past when it comes to fires. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management logged 1,659 wildfires in the state in 2023. Those fires burned 176,939 acres of land.

In the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, it’s “unusually quiet.”

“Our monsoon rains came in earlier than expected and they kind of lasted,” Adams said. “It kept things overall greener. That’s helped us not have as many fires.”

In Southern Arizona, she warns that there are four major ways that people accidentally start fires.

1. Dragging a chain behind a vehicle

The friction between the road and the chain creates sparks.

2. Parking their car over dry grass or leave

A car’s catalytic converter could still be hot and light the dried plants on fire, which spreads quickly.

3. Not putting out campfires correctly

Adams suggests using a shovel and water to dampen any chances of sparks spreading.

4. Tossing cigarettes on the ground.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.