Suspected street racing crash kills 4, including 2 children

By S.E. Jenkins

Click here for updates on this story

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KTVT) — Four people were killed as the result of a crash in Grand Prairie on Saturday that police suspect was caused by street racing.

Around 8 p.m., first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash on South Belt Line Rd.

Responders found a red Dodge Charger with front end damage and a Chevy Traverse on fire on its side.

Witnesses describe a red car racing another driver when it crashed into an SUV, hearing a very loud bang, “like a bomb,” and the vehicle igniting very quickly.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital in serious condition where one succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the red Charger, 20-year-old Jaime Mesa, of Irving, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he remains in police custody.

According to Grand Prairie Police, Mesa was allegedly racing a second vehicle, described as a white Dodge Charger Daytona, southbound on Belt Line.

The Chevy Traverse traveling northbound on Belt Line attempted to make a left turn on Kingston Dr. when it was hit by the red Charger.

Mesa is charged with four counts of racing on a highway causing death, four counts of manslaughter, one count of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police found the driver of the second vehicle, Anthony Morales, 22, Sunday night and placed him under arrest. He is charged with four counts of racing on a highway causing death and one count of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.