One dead, one injured after apparent house explosion

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Harford County Fire officials are investigating an apparent house explosion that killed one BGE worker, injured one person Sunday morning in Abingdon. One person is also unaccounted for.

During a press conference, Jeffery Sexton, public information officer for the Harford County Fire and EMS association, stated crews responded to the 2300 block of Arthur Woods Drive for a gas leak that turned into a house explosion around 6:42 a.m.

One person was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was injured, but refused transportation to the hospital.

BGE shared in a statement they did have contractors on the scene at the time of the explosion.

Authorities say there is no current public threat and ask the public to respect scene.

“There were about 60 personnel on scene from the start of the incident,” Sexton stated, ” the main thing is that, this is still an active scene and an active investigation”

The Maryland State Fire Marshall are leading the collaborated investigation with Harford County Sheriff’s office and ATF in finding the cause of the fatal explosion.

Oliver Alkire with the Maryland State Fire Marshall confirmed “the house was for sale. However, we do not know at this point if anyone was still inside.”

The Harford County Department of Emergency services are leading recovery efforts. The department has opened a hotline for residents to report information relating to the blast. They urge anyone that smells gas or have experienced damages to their home to contact them at 410-838-5800.

