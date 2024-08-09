Woman’s ashes stolen in engraving store burglary



KJRH, CUSTOM CRAFT, DANIELS FAMILY, CNN

By Clifton Haskin

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Imagine taking the urn of your loved one to get special engravings and then never seeing it again — one Tulsa woman reached out to 2 News when it happened to her.

Anna Daniels is devastated. She took her the urn of her sister’s remains to Custom Craft Awards & Engraving and someone stole it.

“It would mean everything in the world to get that urn back,” said Daniels.

She shared this photo of the urn with 2 News.

She took her late sister Kathy’s urn to the business to get her name, birthday, and the day she died engraved. Then she got a call from Custom Craft telling her about a burglary.

Someone stole her sister’s urn.

“As soon as he said it was stolen, I burst into tears, and I dropped my phone, and I’ve been crying for two days,” said Daniels.

Harrison Duff owns Customs Craft. Duff said the thief broke in during the early morning hours.

“Everything else financially can be replaced, but the urn specifically, I can’t replace that,” said Duff.

Daniels said her sister Kathy was more than just a sister, “She meant everything in the world to me; she was my protector.”

Tulsa police told 2 News they’re still investigating the burglary.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.