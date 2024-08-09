Family hit by back-to-back fires in just 48 hours

By Julia Miller

JACKSON COUNTY, Alabama (WAAY) — A family in Jackson County spoke out after they experienced three fires within a span of two days, destroying not only their home but two other buildings.

Jessica Graben said she and her children were having an ordinary day on Wednesday before the unthinkable happened.

“My daughter looks at me and says, ‘Mama, Pawpaw’s packing shed is on fire.’ So we run this way to tell him. We have everybody coming in trying to get it stopped and everything, but it’s a total loss,” said Graben.

She said the next day, around the exact same time, it happened again. This time, it impacted their dance studio and house.

Graben said, “The dance hall came up on fire. As soon as we got everybody here, they were working on it. And then my house caught on fire, so it’s just really bad.”

She said that, thankfully, no one was hurt, but they were left with nothing.

“Between myself and my dad, we have three kids, and they pretty much have lost everything. We don’t even have a house to go home to tonight,” said Graben.

As for what caused the fires, no one knows yet.

“I don’t know how this is happening, but it’s under investigation, and we will get to the bottom of it within time,” added Graben.

She said she doesn’t know what’s next for her family.

“My kids just don’t know what to do now. They are like, ‘Mama, what are we going to do?’” said Graben.

Still, she said she’s thankful for the almost 100 first responders who showed up to help. “And for their outpour of love and courage to come and fight this fire for us,” Graben said. “We owe them tremendously.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Graben family.

