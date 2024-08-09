EPD: Man steals TV from Target, flees from police on the expressway

By Adam Kight

Click here for updates on this story

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — Police in Evansville say they arrested a man after he stole a TV from Target then led them down a chase on the Lloyd Expressway.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they were called to the Target shopping complex on the east side to investigate a report of a suspicious man who was circling the parking lot and approaching women.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they received a description of the vehicle that was involved – a blue Dodge van with a broken taillight.

According to EPD, officers spotted the van and tried to pull the driver over, but say he refused to stop and started a chase down the Lloyd Expressway.

Shortly after terminating the pursuit, EPD says officers discovered the man had reportedly stolen a TV from Target.

Police say they found the van at the Econo Lodge on Cross Pointe Boulevard, but that the driver, 53-year-old Brian Dockery once again fled from the scene.

About 30 minutes later, officers say they found Dockery in his van off of Green River Road, where they took him into custody.

Police say they found the TV in the van, and that Dockery admitted to stealing it. They say he also admitted to fleeing from police.

Dockery was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s charged with theft and resisting law enforcement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.