3 men caught on camera stabbing a man in the middle of an Orange County road

By Matthew Rodriguez

SANTA ANA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Santa Ana Police Department identified the three young men caught on video allegedly stabbing a man in the middle of the road.

Detectives identified the men as:

– 18-year-old Andrew Gonzalez – 18-year-old Eyving Vasquez – 21-year-old Jose Mandujanofierros

The violent attack in broad daylight happened at noon on Tuesday near Fairview Street and South Diamond Street, according to detectives. The video shows the victim trying to defend himself as the trio surrounds him close to the sidewalk. He somehow escapes the encirclement and runs away toward the person recording.

Officers found the victim near McFadden Avenue and Sullivan Street, suffering from several stab wounds to his abdomen. Police and paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority treated him on the sidewalk before driving him to the hospital.

Investigators believe the trio and the victim got into a dispute at a public park. Afterward, the suspects pulled out knives and started attacking the man.

The victim is expected to survive.

The department asked anyone with information on the suspects to contact Detective G. Corona at (714) 245-8429 or email GCorona@santa-ana.org.

