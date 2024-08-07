Shop Small During Annual Sales Tax Holiday: Support Your Community and Save Big!

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the back-to-school season approaches, the annual Sales Tax Holiday offers a prime opportunity to support local businesses while saving money. From Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, certain back-to-school items will be exempt from sales tax, encouraging consumers to “shop small.”

Jeff Burdett, NFIB Texas State Director, emphasizes the importance of this event: “When you shop small, you support your local community. The sales tax holiday is a great opportunity to save big while supporting the small businesses that keep our communities thriving. Small business owners not only create good-paying jobs for our neighbors and friends, but also sponsor local events, school fundraisers, and Little Leagues. As families get ready to head back to school, we hope that Texans will choose Main Street for their back-to-school supplies during this sales tax holiday.”

Why Shop Small?

Community Support: Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, providing jobs and sponsoring local events.

Unique Finds: Discover unique and high-quality products that you won’t find in big-box stores.

Personalized Service: Enjoy personalized customer service and build relationships with local business owners.

Economic Impact**: Every dollar spent at a small business stays within the community, boosting the local economy.

What Qualifies?

According to the Texas Comptroller, the 2024 Sales Tax Holiday includes a variety of back-to-school items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks, provided each item is priced below $100. This tax exemption applies to purchases made in-store, online, or by phone.

For more detailed information on the tax holiday and qualifying purchases, CLICK HERE

Plan Your Shopping

Mark your calendars for August 9-11, 2024, and take advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday. Support local businesses, find great deals, and prepare for the upcoming school year all in one weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.