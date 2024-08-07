Police issue violation notices to migrant families at park

By Aaron Dickens

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — As more than 60 tents were set up at Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan, the Harbor Police Department issued notices to the people living in them that the Port of San Diego is empowered to “address encampments” under the governor’s recent executive order.

In the last seven days, ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens has gone down to the park three times. Migrant families from Central and South America occupied many of the tents.

Dickens spoke to several families who are worried they could get kicked out of the park after they received the notices from Harbor Police Tuesday morning.

“Today they said we have to get out by tonight. We are afraid. We do not know where to take the children,” said Carmen Paniagua.

Paniagua is from Nicaragua and lives in the park with her three children. The notices say “in alignment with an Executive Order issued By California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Port of San Diego is taking steps to address encampments.”

The notice also says they could be in violation of Port District code if they camp in the park or stay there after 10:30 p.m. If one violates the code, they could be arrested or issued a criminal citation.

Paniagua and many of the families have been speaking to Fernando Hernandez, the principal of Perkins Elementary school. Carmen’s kids will be attending the school next week.

“We have been trying to connect people here with services in the community as much as possible. It has been very challenging,” said Hernandez. Hernandez said that’s because the shelter beds are full. Paniagua has experienced it first-hand.

“I have been to 10 to 15 shelters, and they are all at capacity,” said Paniagua.

Officials from the Port of San Diego tell us they’re still working to figure out their next steps.

“We hear and share the community’s concerns about this challenging issue, and our response is to approach it with as much compassion and humanity as we can,” the port said in a statement. “At the same time, it is our responsibility to protect public access and use of the park as well as public health and public safety.”

Last month, the San Diego City Council declined to approve a lease for a 1,000 shelter proposal. Officials tell 10News it’s possible that the shelter would have a family component.

In past interviews, Mayor Todd Gloria has said the city needs to do more to address the number of unsheltered people living in the city.

The City Council is expected will revisit the proposal in September.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.