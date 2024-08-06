Sheila Jackson Lee’s Family Throws Support Behind Sylvester Turner for the 18th Congressional District

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 6, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Good afternoon,

I am very proud and deeply grateful to share this endorsement from Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter, the children of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. – Sylvester Turner

In the vibrant tapestry of Houston’s 18th Congressional District, few names resonate as powerfully as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Her recent passing has left a void in the hearts of many, but as her legacy stands tall, a new chapter begins. Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter, the children of this remarkable public servant, have made a heartfelt endorsement that promises to carry forward their mother’s monumental legacy: Sylvester Turner for Congress.

Statement of Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter:

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from the residents of the 18th Congressional District. Countless people have reached out to express not only condolences for our mother’s death but to share personal testimonies about her impact on their lives. Our mother was a true public servant who loved the people she served, and it has been gratifying to know that love was reciprocated.

While no one will ever replace Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee – there must be a successor. Our greatest hope is that her immediate successor has the capacity and commitment to sustain the service upon which the constituents of the 18th District have come to rely. For that reason, we are proud to endorse Sylvester Turner to succeed our mother for the 18th Congressional District.

We have no doubt Mayor Turner will carry on our mother’s legacy of service because we’ve witnessed it almost our entire lives. Our mother had no greater partner than Mayor Turner and he honors her with his willingness to dutifully and humbly serve as a sturdy bridge to the next generation of leadership for the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas.”

A Proven Leader with a Vision

Sylvester Turner is not just a name; he is a symbol of resilience, dedication, and progressive leadership. As Mayor of Houston, Turner has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the community, championing causes that matter to the heart of the city. From disaster recovery efforts to economic revitalization, Turner’s tenure as mayor has been marked by a proactive approach to governance, ensuring that no resident is left behind.

Endorsements That Matter

Turner’s candidacy is buoyed by a wave of endorsements from prominent leaders and public servants who recognize his unparalleled capability to lead. Among his endorsers are:

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher Texas State Reps. Senfronia Thompson, Harold Dutton, Garnet Coleman, Alma Allen, Ana Hernandez, Armando Walle, Ann Johnson, and Jolanda Jones Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis City of Houston Controller Chris Hollins Houston Council Members Abbie Kamin & Carolyn Evans-Shabazz Pastor Ralph West, Edna Griggs, Tanya Dubose, and many others. Carrying the Torch Forward

The giants of the 18th Congressional District came to leadership through affirmation, not coronation. And so, it should be for those that would assume the mantle for the future. This seat belongs to the people of the 18th, and the people – who affirmed Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, and Sheila Jackson Lee – will no doubt identify and select the 18th’s next great champion.

A Community-Driven Future

Sylvester Turner is poised to continue the legacy of community-driven leadership. His vision for the 18th Congressional District includes robust economic development, enhanced educational opportunities, and comprehensive healthcare access for all. Turner’s campaign is rooted in the belief that together, we can build a brighter, more inclusive future for every resident.

Join Us in Supporting Sylvester Turner

As we look to the future, we invite the community to join us in supporting Sylvester Turner as the next Congressman of the 18th Congressional District. His proven track record, unwavering dedication, and heartfelt commitment to service make him the ideal candidate to carry forward the legacy of Sheila Jackson Lee and to pave the way for the next generation of leadership.

Together, let’s build on the foundation of greatness and ensure that the 18th Congressional District continues to thrive under the steadfast leadership of Sylvester Turner.

