Heart attack victim reunited with good Samaritans who saved his life

By Michael Chen

CARLSBAD, California (KGTV) — For the first time since suffering a near-fatal heart attack, a Carlsbad man was reunited with the good Samaritans who helped save his life.

Near Carlsbad State Beach on Monday morning, there were hugs and more hugs, after an outcome that defied the odds.

Last week, ABC 10News spoke with Shanin Jones, who was searching for the good Samaritans who sprang into action in early July when her husband, Casey, suffered a massive heart attack while sitting on the beach. Several strangers joined a lifeguard to keep Casey alive.

Casey, without a pulse for 45 minutes, stunned doctors with his recovery. They said his condition usually comes with a 95% mortality rate.

Weeks later, Casey is out of the hospital and meeting the strangers who helped him.

After the story aired, a viewer contacted 10News and helped set up the reunion.

On a stairwell by the beach, the couple met and hugged Eric Lobdell, the off-duty pool lifeguard who performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation for minutes before paramedics arrived.

“The training just kicked in. It was my first CPR in 7 years as a lifeguard,” said Eric Lobdell.

“He breathed life into me,” said Casey Jones, 63.

The couple also met Daniel Bowman, an off-duty Cal Fire firefighter, who rotated with a lifeguard to do chest compressions, keeping Casey’s heart pumping.

“Just makes me happy, knowing I made a difference. Definitely going to be a highlight of my life,” said Bowman.

“They changed the outcome of my life and our life together …. Just blown away by what they did. They saved us, and just can’t thank them enough,” said Shanin Jones.

Weeks after the day Casey’s heart stopped, hearts are filled with gratitude.

“I’m standing in front of the men who saved my life, and I’m overwhelmed. I’m a lucky man, and I will have love for them always,” said Casey.

