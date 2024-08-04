Thousands of cyclists ride Pan-Mass Challenge to raise money for cancer research

By PAUL BURTON

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Pan-Mass Challenge began on Saturday, and thousands of riders from around the world cycled different routes throughout the state for cancer research.

The challenge has been held for over 40 years and recently celebrated, raising over a billion dollars for the Dana Farber Institute.

Riding in honor of loved ones

The most difficult route requires grit and sees riders travel over 200 miles from Sturbridge to Provincetown, with an overnight stop in Bourne. But riders still feel envigorated despite the long journey.

One group called “Seek The Joy,” is riding on behalf of 5-year-old Casey, who was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was two. Now, after two years of treatment, he just finished chemo six months ago.

“He is doing fantastic, he really is. He has blossomed, he’s growing, and he’s able to play with friends and go back to school. The Jimmy Fund is such a support for us and there for us in any way,” Casey’s mom, Katy O’Donohue, said.

Casey is known as the mayor of the group and says he loves to swim and play soccer.

“Raising money, supporting families with the Pedal Partners program and, our hero here, Casey. He’s a total inspiration and so thrilled and happy he’s doing great we represent him,” rider Bogie Foden said.

Raising money for a cure

While another rider, Kevin McGovern is riding with a team that has raised over $2 million for the challenge over the last 12 years, the Goose Rocks Beach Cyclists.

“My mom had cancer, a number of family members, lots of friends, lots of people that work at Deloitte that I know, two of our members, our Living Proof members. It’s great to be able to do it as a group,” McGovern said.

Phill Gross is riding on behalf of Year Up and team Dimitri Itzcovitz, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012. They are a group of 60 riders who have raised just over $1 million, specifically for the pediatric brain cancer research lab at Dana Farber.

“We helped fund a lab there that actually discovered a treatment that just got approved by the FDA about three months ago. There’s so much energy coming out here,” Gross said.

“I’ve never ever had something with such a direct impact where you know the money you spent developed a drug that can help pediatric brain cancer patients not have to go through chemo. It’s the most amazing thing you can possibly imagine,” Gross said.

