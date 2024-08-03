Silicon Valley lags behind in shelter space despite wealth

By Kenny Choi

San Francisco (KPIX) — The unhoused are often more noticeable in bigger cities like San Francisco where shelters and services are readily available, but tent encampments are also popping up in smaller communities without shelters in Silicon Valley.

It’s a tale of two halves in a city like Cupertino, where tech is increasing the net worth of many.

“Silicon Valley has two sides. It’s the wealthy – the uber wealthy, and then it’s the ones who are not so wealthy. It’s the ones that we see falling through the cracks. It’s our unhoused neighbors, it’s low income people,” said Cassandra Magana.

Magana works at the West Valley Community Services, a non-profit close to the sprawling campus built by Apple, the most valuable company in the world.

“When we look at the West Valley we think ‘oh they’re wealthy’, there’s nothing out there. There’s no one out there, but we are hidden,” said Magana.

On one corner in Cupertino is Susan Colley, who’s been homeless for more than five years.

“I took a bath here last night. I usually take a bath right here,” said Colley.

Colley visits West Valley Community Services, where anyone at risk can receive basic food needs, get help establishing an ID, and guidance to find permanent housing.

Advocates like Magana believe additional services could shift the trajectory of so many unhoused like Cooley.

The West Valley including Campbell and Cupertino provide some services, but many say there’s a gap that needs to be addressed.

“We need somewhere for them to just do like a one stop shop,” said Magana.

The closest homeless shelter to Cupertino is more than 6 miles away in Sunnyvale. Magana believes a centrally located drop-in center in the West Valley for laundry and showers during the day is crucial.

“They can get there in the morning, get food, take a shower, get their day going, and give them that supportive service that we just can’t do as an agency. A lot of agencies cannot support our unhoused neighbors the whole day,” said Magana.

Sergio Lopez is Vice Mayor in the neighboring city of Campbell.

“I know what it’s like to grow up in Campbell in our neighborhoods here and face housing insecurity,” said Lopez.

Lopez is spearheading an effort to see if a drop-in center or shelter could work. He secured $100,000 of leftover federal funding from the American Rescue Act for a feasibility study.

“It is recognizing that there is a gap in our region, both for our residents and for our neighboring cities as well in taking the first step towards to making that a reality,” said Lopez.

The reality for Cooley is there are issues with overnight shelters – including a fear of losing her belongings among, other concerns.

“A drop-in center is much more conducive to my style of life right now which is getting things done by the seat of my pants when I can,” said Colley.

Advocates like Magana are hopeful more services will make a difference.

“We know that once they move on from WVCS and they’re moving onto housing and they’re moving into a permanent supportive housing unit they have the right tools the right resources to remain housed and to remain in that space,” said Magana.

It’s part of a vision to close a widening gap in a land of tech wealth, for those who are hidden, but hard to ignore at the same time.

Lopez is leading the effort as the city of Campbell is close to hiring its first unhoused services coordinator. It’s a full-time position as a case worker in addition to plans to add more staff.

