St. Louis School student in an international baton twirling competition

By Cynthia Yip

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (WWJ) — In a heartwarming story of talent and perseverance, a 15-year-old from St. Louis School is making waves on the international baton twirling stage by representing Hawaii and the United States in a sport that’s all about grace, skill, and precision.

Jax Scott is a member of the NBTA-USA team who is competing in the 2024 International Baton Twirling Federation World Championships, Junior Men’s Rhythmic in Sweden.

Scott began baton twirling just about four years ago. Now he is competing at the 2024 IBTF World Championships representing USA.

“I really think about me doing the best I can do to the best of my ability from all the practice I had, and putting it all into one routine,” he said.

Four-time gold medal winner Cody Carter coaches Scott, who trains four to five hours a day.

“I mean, this is what we’re talking over 20-plus countries are going to be competing at this competition. And Jax is representing the USA and the state of Hawaii…so it is a big competition. I mean…each country qualifies their top three athletes for this event to go compete. So when you look at that and the talent from around the world, it is a big competition. It’s a huge honor to be representing the United States and the state of Hawaii,” Carter said.

Scott says his mother and sister were also baton twirlers. As an incoming sophomore at the football powerhouse St. Louis School, he often twirls during the Crusaders’ games.

“I think they like it. There’s a lot of compliments after the game, we win. And there’s a lot of just good, good, good vibes around it,” Scott said.

Scott’s journey to gold begins this week. We in Hawaii are cheering him on as he represents the islands and all of us in the United States. Go get em Jax!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.