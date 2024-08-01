Video shows Philadelphia’s Graffiti Pier partially collapse into Delaware River

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — A portion of Graffiti Pier in Philadelphia partially collapsed into the Delaware River on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A video from a Ring camera shows the former public art space collapsing into the river.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report that a 10- to 20-foot section of the pier collapsed into the river at 6:25 a.m. The Coast Guard sent two boats and a helicopter to the scene following the incident.

No injuries were reported in the partial collapse and the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search on Wednesday after there were “no signs of distress in the area and no reports of missing persons.”

The Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Police Department also responded to the collapse.

The cause of the collapse isn’t known at this time, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Graffiti Pier, aka Pier 124, was once a loading dock used for ships transporting coal.

