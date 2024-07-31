Ozempic: The Celebrities’ Secret or a Misguided Shortcut? Insights from Kandi Burruss and Lil Rel Howery

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Raise your hand if you’ve ever been on a diet. Go ahead, I am raising my hand with you. The battle of the bulge drives people to the gym in January, leads them to try all kinds of shakes, and latch onto every new diet or “wonder drug,” regardless of whether it’s actually meant for weight loss.

Enter Ozempic! Admit it, you’ve probably found yourself singing the catchy jingle every time the commercial came on. Originally sweeping the market in 2017 as an antidiabetic medication to treat type 2 diabetes, Ozempic soon became known for its unexpected side effect: weight loss. Four years after its approval for medical use in the U.S. (not for weight loss), it became the 90th most prescribed drug. Suddenly, every celebrity, socialite, and anyone with some money was trying to get their hands on a bottle.

Ozempic quickly overshadowed traditional methods of weight loss such as exercising, eating balanced meals, and adopting a healthier lifestyle. Numerous celebrities claimed the “wonder drug” was the reason behind their dramatic weight loss. As Hollywood goes, so does the world, and Ozempic became a popular and seemingly easy way to shed pounds.

However, Ozempic has its pros and cons. Recently, two celebrities, Kandi Burruss and Lil Rel Howery, have spoken out about their experiences—or lack thereof—with the drug.

Kandi Burruss, a master of many talents—singing, producing, writing, managing, and more—shared her story in an interview with Page Six. Burruss heard all the hype about Ozempic’s weight-loss effects but was shocked when it didn’t work for her.

“It didn’t curb my appetite. I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I can’t eat.’ Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal, and dessert, OK? It didn’t stop anything for me.”

Instead of helping her, it hurt her, particularly her mental health. Watching Ozempic work for others but not for her led to feelings of depression and self-doubt. Eventually, Burruss returned to the tried and true methods of working out, eating right, and taking supplements. Her goal is to get to 130-something pounds, but she reminds everyone that you look great at any size.

